Another Officer Involved Shooting in Austin, TX

A 24-year-old man died early this morning in Austin, TX after a shootout with police. This was the second deadly officer-involved shooting in the city this week.

Police said they heard gun shots in the area and surveillance footage captured a suspect shooting into the air outside a bar. When they tried to approach the man, police said he fled on foot and fired a gun at two officers. Both of those officers returned fire, killing the man.

"I do want to express my condolences to the family of this man. Although he was involved in this situation that he was down here, this is a tragic event that this community has seen before. Unfortunately, we seen this in communities across the country, but it's no less tragic. It was a young life that was lost," Austin, TX Police Chief Brian Manley.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.