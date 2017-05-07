Alderson FD Gets a Life Saving Device

The Alderson Fire Department raised money to buy a device they said could be the difference between life and death. That device is the Lucas, which is a Chest Compression System designed to help in an emergency situation of sudden cardiac arrest. This is the first of it's kind in the Greenbrier County.

While the emergency crews haven't used it yet, they believe this will help save lives due to the rural areas they serve. They say emergency crews have to travel sometimes up to an hour to get to a hospital and for a person performing CPR just a few minutes can become exhausting. "CPR and compressions as far as 1 to 2 minutes the compressions switches out but if you have a two or three person crews and they drove 30 minutes, the effectiveness of that would decrease down to none," said the Fire Chief for the Alderson Fire Department, Frankie Jones.

Through several different fundraisers they were able to raise $5,000. Now the department is accepting donations as they work to raise $10,000 more.