According to our sister station, WOWK-TV in Charleston,WV the President of Air Cargo Carriers, Mr. Steve Altnau, has confirmed the pilots involved in Friday’s fatal aircraft crash have been identified.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47 years-old from Stamford, TX and Anh K Ho, 31 years-old from Cross Lanes, WV.

Chief Crawford said, “our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of Mr. Alvarado and Ms. Ho."