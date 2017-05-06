French Campaign Hacked Before Tense Runoff Vote - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

French Campaign Hacked Before Tense Runoff Vote

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
With less than 24 hours to go before the final round of the French presidential election, the country's campaign is investigating a hack.

The campaign watchdog is looking into a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

His political movement said the attack was to disrupt Sunday's tense runoff vote.

Some people seemed to be unaware of the leak that began just before the official 24-hour media blackout. During that, the media in France cannot publish information which could influence the vote.

"None of it is free anymore, we don't have limitations,it just shouldn't be," said a French voter.

Preparations are underway at polling stations across the country. Just outside of Paris, ballot booths were being set-up and barriers were put in place as thousands of voters are expected to turn out tomorrow.

