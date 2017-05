The Department of Defense announced today (5/6) the death of a U.S. Navy sailor.

At age 38, Kyle Milliken of Maine was the Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator and a member of seal team six.

Milliken was killed by small arms fire during an operation on Thursday. Two other military service members were wounded in that operation.

Milliken is the first U-S service member killed in action in Somalia since the 1993 Black Hawk Down Battle.