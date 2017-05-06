MISSING: Fayette Deputies Search for a Mother and her Son

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman and her young son.

Family members of Angela Perry and her son Bobby Perry reported them missing since Tuesday and said they could be endangered.

Both were last seen in the area of Bachman Road near Fayetteville, driving a red 2009 Jeep Patriot SUV.

Family members said Angela has been depressed and her son suffers from autism.

It's believed they might be traveling to Virginia, but their location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information to locating the two is urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.