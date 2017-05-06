MISSING: Fayette Deputies Search for a Mother and her Son - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

MISSING: Fayette Deputies Search for a Mother and her Son

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
FAYETTE COUNTY -

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman and her young son.

Family members of Angela Perry and her son Bobby Perry reported them missing since Tuesday and said they could be endangered.

Both were last seen in the area of Bachman Road near Fayetteville, driving a red 2009 Jeep Patriot SUV.

Family members said Angela has been depressed and her son suffers from autism.

It's believed they might be traveling to Virginia, but their location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information to locating the two is urged to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.