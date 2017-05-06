An Illinois Teacher Aide Slaps an Autistic Student - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

An Illinois Teacher Aide Slaps an Autistic Student

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
New Lenox, IL -

A school aide is now under a hot light after surveillance video goes viral of her slapping a child on the bus.

In the surveillance video, 6-year-old, Kayle, who is autistic was acting agitated when it appears she was struck by the aide.

A school official notified parents about the incident. The parents said they're speaking out in hopes it starts a conversation to promote better training. They said Kayle needed space, not a slap and now they may take legal action.

Police are still analyzing the video and conducting interviews. Law enforcement hasn't filed any charges so far.

