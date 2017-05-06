Yeager Airport Reopens After Cargo Crash

Yeager Airport was closed for more than 24-hours after the deadly crash killing two pilots, but today (5/6) the airport has reopened.

Travelers were back in the airport trying to figure out their travel plans. Many flights scheduled for today have been delayed.

Those stuck at the airport said what seems to still be on many traveler's minds is the crash. "That's the thing I hate, this is an inconvenience, and it pales in view of what happened yesterday. We have two people, two families that have been totally decimated as a result of that accident," said a Yeager Passenger, Mike Coleman.

Airport officials remind people it's a good idea to check your flight status before heading to the airport due to delays.