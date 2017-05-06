Eight frat brothers at Penn State face manslaughter charges, after a night of heavy drinking that resulted in the death of a fraternity pledge. A grand jury stressed his death was more than just an "unfortunate accident."

A grand jury called the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza "the direct result" of "reckless conduct" and "a reckless disregard for human life."

The Attorney for Piazza's Family, Thomas Kline, spoke out saying, "these young men deserve to be punished." Kline described the details in the grand jury's report as "chilling." "They forced drinking, this wasn't a young man who went and just consumed alcohol. He was in a forced hazing ritual," said Kline.

Piazza died two days after a party at the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity house at Penn State. According to prosecutors, he died from a traumatic brain injury, the result of several falls, including one down a flight of basement stairs.

The investigative report described one man urging Piazza's frat brothers to call 9-1-1 and get him to the hospital, but in response, he is shoved and told "they had it under control." The call to 9-1-1 wasn't made until the next morning.

Penn State University's president called the series of events "sickening and difficult to understand." Beta Theta Pi has been banned from operating a chapter at Penn State.

The Centre County District Attorney, Stacy Parks Miller added, "it's just, it's heartbreaking all around. There's no winners. We don't win even by charging these young men, because the only win is for him to be alive."