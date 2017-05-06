Final WVU TECH Commencement Ceremony Takes place In Montgomery - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Final WVU TECH Commencement Ceremony Takes place In Montgomery

Posted: Updated:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
MONTGOMERY -

It's a celebration of a milestone for the 118 graduating class at West Virginia Institute of Technology. Also the final commencement ceremony that will take place on the Montgomery Campus.

"That's what this is all about is celebrating the graduates and all the golden bears that have come before them and all those that will come after them," Jen Wood Cunningham said. Cunningham is the Director of University Relations.  

This year the graduating class consisted of 180 seniors. As a Clay County native, Scotty Stone said he plans to stay in the mountain state and continue doing community service work with AmeriCorp. He has always had a passion for serving and his ultimate goal is to start a service project of his own to help those in need.

"I think that it's important for everyone in the community to come together especially in rural West Virginia," he said. "I kind of want to start a non profit or my own little business that maybe  gives donations to non profit."


Ivy Alshire is graduating with honors in Nursing and ultimately aspires to become a NICU nurse and provide care for infants. She's also an exceptional students athlete.
"I run for tech, I've qualified for national three times in cross country and track and I'll be running a national championship marathon in May," she said. 
 
This year's commencement address was delivered by NASA aerospace engineer  Bruce Wiegmann, In 1981 he graduated from WVU Tech with a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. 


Along with  celebrating  achievement  Saturday's ceremony also marked the beginning of a new chapter for the institution. By June 15 the entire faculty  staff and students will complete their transition into their new home in Beckley

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.