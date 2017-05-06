Final WVU TECH Commencement Ceremony Takes place In Montgomery

It's a celebration of a milestone for the 118 graduating class at West Virginia Institute of Technology. Also the final commencement ceremony that will take place on the Montgomery Campus.



"That's what this is all about is celebrating the graduates and all the golden bears that have come before them and all those that will come after them," Jen Wood Cunningham said. Cunningham is the Director of University Relations.

This year the graduating class consisted of 180 seniors. As a Clay County native, Scotty Stone said he plans to stay in the mountain state and continue doing community service work with AmeriCorp. He has always had a passion for serving and his ultimate goal is to start a service project of his own to help those in need.

"I think that it's important for everyone in the community to come together especially in rural West Virginia," he said. "I kind of want to start a non profit or my own little business that maybe gives donations to non profit."



Ivy Alshire is graduating with honors in Nursing and ultimately aspires to become a NICU nurse and provide care for infants. She's also an exceptional students athlete.

"I run for tech, I've qualified for national three times in cross country and track and I'll be running a national championship marathon in May," she said.



This year's commencement address was delivered by NASA aerospace engineer Bruce Wiegmann, In 1981 he graduated from WVU Tech with a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Along with celebrating achievement Saturday's ceremony also marked the beginning of a new chapter for the institution. By June 15 the entire faculty staff and students will complete their transition into their new home in Beckley