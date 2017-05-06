Summers County Family Resource Network hosts first ever Youth Health Forum

The Summers County Family Resource Network hosted their first ever Youth Health Forum Saturday in Hinton.

The REACHH Family Resource Center is teaming up with RESA 1 and other agencies to offer this educational event to keep kids safe over the summer.

"Kids are very active, especially middle school, high school, they'll have a very fun summer. There are going to be times where they might get into some things they shouldn't, so we want to give them the skills to keep them safe," said Selina Vickers, RESA 1 Representative.

Middle and high school aged students learned about topics like nutrition, mental health wellness, safe dating and even yoga. Each session ended with an action step, so kids and their families could learn how to modify their lifestyle in a positive way.

"People can get a lot of information in a short period of time and then we try to focus on having an action step, so you're not just getting information but there's something you can do with that information, a follow-through," said Beth Sizemore, REACHH Family Resource Center Executive Director.

Students even received a free gift bag, just by attending the event.