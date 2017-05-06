Concord University celebrates Spring Commencement

Concord University celebrated their 142nd Spring Commencement. Due to the number of graduates Concord held two ceremonies, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony included graduates from the Masters of Education, Masters of Arts in Teaching and graduates from the Division of Business and Fine Arts, among others.

The University says 70 graduate students applied for graduation, along with 295 undergrad students.

"This is the day for students when you have your family here, it's just a feel good time. It's a culmination of where you've worked all this time since you started school in the first grade and you get to finish and graduate college, it's really exciting," said Steve Cox, who attended the graduation ceremony.

International graduates represent Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia, among others.