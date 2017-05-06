WSS Elementary School Hosts Career Day

This Friday (5/5) White Sulphur Springs Elementary School held their annual career day for students.

All day students got the chance to hear from different employers in all sorts of professions.

From law enforcement agencies to fire fighters everyone interacted with students to show them what they do. Even our very own 59 News reporter, Shannon Clowe, got the chance to attend and let students know what being a news reporter is like and what it's like to sit on the anchor desk.

Students had a lot of questions and said they enjoyed learning about the all the different careers there are out there.