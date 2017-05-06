Sen. Capito Speaks Out on Miners Gaining Benefits

This week was a happy one for former miners as they have been guaranteed permanent healthcare benefits.

Their benefits were set to expire at the end of April but with congressman by their side, they were able to pass the funding that gives them lifetime healthcare benefits.

Sometime this weekend President Trump is expected to sign off on it for final approval.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been by these miners sides since the beginning and said while this is an accomplish, there's more work to be done. "At the end of the day, the healthcare portion was under a sense of urgency and was due to expire this week, but we are going to take care of this pension once this is made final," said Senator Capito.

Former miners themselves said they will fight for their pensions that they paid in for.