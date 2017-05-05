No Budget Deal in Sight; WV Lawmakers Head Home

It was not a very productive day in the West Virginia legislature, as both the Senate and the House spent most of the day in recess. This is only day two of the Special Session, the day after the House voted down a revenue plan where the Senate and Governor were in general agreement.

"It was a massive taxation increase bill. And we just cannot continually tax our citizens, especially in a state with a declining population," said Del. Pat McGeehan, (R) Hancock.

"The leadership in the House took their toys and said, we're not going to talk, we're going to go home. So I think it's a problem," said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia.

In theory, a proposed one cent sales tax increase was supposed to be offset by a decrease in the state income tax for all.

"The lower income bracket, for instance, is almost a 40 percent reduction, in their income tax that will be taken out of your paycheck on a day to day basis," said State Sen. Greg Boso, (R) Nicholas.

But critics say a 4.5 cent gasoline tax increase, hits lower income groups much harder.

"We cannot balance this budget on the backs of the working people and reward the rich," said State Sen. Mike Romano, (D) Harrison.

Senators worked to approve the Governor's amended revenue bill; but the House voted to reject that, too.

"It may be a cliche, but it's probably true. When it comes to the West Virginia budget, it's likely back to the drawing board," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.