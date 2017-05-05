Crashed Cargo Plane Contained Merchandise From a Local Bridal Shop

Workers at Jean Ann's Bridal and Prom Fashions in Beckley were set to meet with UPS this afternoon to pick up tuxes they had over-nighted for prom.

Since then, the shop's owner has been working with other stores in the area to be sure their customers have what they need in time. Co-owner, Jennifer Skaggs said today has been hectic, but that everyone has been understanding and helpful.

"We are actually still finding out what is on the plane, so it is nerve racking it really is, but you know at the end of the day, two pilots lost their lives and it is not just about what's on the plane, it's about mourning and grieving and praying for those fa miles for those family members as well," Skaggs said.

They have even supported local business by purchases ties from other shops in Beckley. Ms. Skaggs also said they will not their customers down.

