F30 Fasting Event Begins At Immaunel Baptist Church In Princeton To Fight Local And Global Hunger

May 5, 2017 kicks off the annual F30 event for Immanuel Baptist Church in Princeton. It's a 30 hour fasting event to raise awareness for local and global hunger. The event is in its 14th year. Youth and adults at the church will be accepting donations. Contributions will go to the Bluefield Union Mission, Tender Mercies in Princeton, and all across the globe. The more than 50 participants will go without food for 30 hours. That started at 1 p.m. on Friday. They will only be served water and juice.

It's a lock-in event where students will be staying overnight at the church.

Youth Pastor Kyle Neal said, "It's amazing because no matter how many participants that we have each year, God keeps giving an increase. We have an increase in either money or food or hygiene items year after year. That's why we do what we do to bless our neighbors here in Mercer County and all across the world."

The fasting ends on Saturday communion. Last year they, raised more than $15,000 for global hunger relief.