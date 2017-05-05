2 Men Arrested After Deputies Rule Alleged Robbery As An Inside - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 Men Arrested After Deputies Rule Alleged Robbery As An Inside Job In Mercer County

Mercer County Deputies arrested 2 men after they say an alleged robbery call turned out to be an inside job.  The reported incident happened at the KO gas station in Green Valley after 9 p.m. on May 1, 2017.  Detective J. D. Ellison said Christopher Perez was arrested on May 5, 2017. Roger Murphy, Jr. who was a clerk at the store during the time of the incident, was arrested on May 4, 2017.  Ellison believes Murphy conspired with his friend Perez.  There was about $500 stolen.  They are both charged with Petit Larceny and Conspiracy.  They were released on a $5,000 bond each.

