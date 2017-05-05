Mercer County Museum Receives State Grant

The Princeton Railroad received a much needed grant from the state.

The museum, located along Mercer Street, recently received a $2500 grant from the state fair. The money will be used to help put on multiple educational and programming events throughout the year. Coming up next month, the museum is hosting West Virginia's 153rd birthday, which includes an afternoon of free entertainment food, animals and music for the entire family.

"We will have historic reenactors, a petting zoo, we will have a horse and buggy ride, we will have the trolley ride and, we are hoping for ATV rides," Patricia Smith said.

The event takes place Saturday, June 18th from noon to five.