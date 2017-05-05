A New Grab N Go Restaurant Opens in Princeton

The city of Princeton welcomed a new hot spot for a quick home cooked meal. Located along Rogers Street, Big Dave's Grab N Go restaurant features breakfast, burgers and shakes, all made from scratch and served all day.

The owner, Dave 'Big Dave' Prince,' said soon you will be able to enjoy daily dinner specials such as fried chicken, meat loaf with homemade cole slaw and potato salad on the side.

"Well we are serving everything, it is like a little family restaurant. Our family all pitches in and helps us out," Prince said. "Everything we got is homemade. I mean from Italian burgers, homemade chili, biscuits, you name we got it."



The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 8:00 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.