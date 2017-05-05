Kroger Announces Cut To Senior Discount Program

Officials with Kroger announce a senior discount cut. Going to the store can be a daunting task for many of us. Comparing prices and making sure the grocery bill stays low can be challenging, especially for people like the elderly who are on a fixed income. That's why a recent announcement from Kroger's means bad news for seniors across our area. The company says they will discontinue the senior discount program that offers a 5 percent discount to seniors on Tuesdays in its Mid-Atlantic Division They also announced they lowered prices on 3,000 items this year. Steve Brooks has been shopping at Kroger for 21 years

Brooks said, " At first I was disappointed but then I started comparing prices and I found that over the years, Kroger has consistently been lower than the other stores in this area. I will continue to shop Kroger."

Spokeswoman for Kroger Allison McGee said customers are paying less on 8,000 items than they were 5 years ago.

Brooks said, "Just today I noticed a big price decrease in several of the items I buy on a regular basis."

Kroger customer Jim Doran has shopped there for 9 years.

Doran said, "I'm indifferent. If they are lowering the prices, that's fine. I don't necessarily need the discount if they lower the prices. If they don't lower the prices then yes, I'm not happy with the discount going away."

Kroger plans to notify customers via email and mailers. The change begins on May 23, 2017.

Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division includes West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee,Virginia, and some other states.