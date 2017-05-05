West Virginia Senate to consider tax revisions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate is set to consider cutting state income taxes and raising sales taxes while dropping some other measures, which could soften opposition in the House.

The bill would raise sales taxes from 6 to 7 percent and eliminate the exemption for cellphone services, helping close the state's budget deficit.

The income tax cut next year would set a top rate of 6 percent for those earning more than $300,000.

The top rate now is 6.5 percent.

The revised bill omits an income tax surcharge on those big earners and tiered tax rates on oil and natural gas production currently taxed at 5 percent.

The House voted 59-36 on Thursday night rejecting an earlier version.

Gov. Jim Justice is advocating the tax changes and limited budget cuts.

