Yeager Airport Closed Through Saturday Morning After Fatal Plane Crash

UPDATE: According to Terry Sayre, Yeager Airport will be closed through at least Saturday morning after a cargo plane went off the runway, killing a man and a woman.

UPDATE: The two bodies have now been recovered after the deadly plane crash, according to Terry Sayre with Yeager Airport. 13 News has learned both victims are from West Virginia. Kent Carper with the Kanawha County Commission says the plane hit the runway sideways and rolled 150 feet down the hill.

Because of the fuel leak, West Virginia American Water has been notified an evaluating the situation.

UPDATE: Airport Road has reopened at this time.

UPDATE: According to the Charleston Fire Department's Public Information Officer, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is supporting the cleanup and recovery effort as well as monitoring the environment as a precaution.

Yeager airport has canceled multiple flights this morning after the crash.

ORIGINAL: 13 News has confirmed that Yeager Airport is shut down after an Air Cargo Carriers plane went off the runway shortly before 7:00 a.m.

According to the control tower, all air traffic is being diverted to other airports at this time. Multiple emergency crews are responding to the scene.

According to Kanawha County Commission President, there is a state of emergency at the airport.

Mike Plant of Yeager Airport has confirmed that there were two deaths, the pilot, and the copilot.

There is no time-frame for the reopening of the airport, and most of the wreckage is off the runway.

Barlow Drive and Keystone Drive are currently shutdown. Motorists can expect delays along Greenbrier Street as well. Airport Road has just reopened.

