Child Porn arrest made in Bluefield, WV

A year long investigation into a child pornography case leads to an arrest on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Carl Rogers, 31, is facing child porn charges in Mercer County. According to the West Virginia State Police Digital Crime Lab, there were "numerous" sexually explicit pictures of a young girl on Rogers' cellphone. He had apparently been trying to set up a meeting to have sex with a child.

Rogers was arraigned in front of Magistrate Sandra Dorsey. He was given a $35,000 cash-only bond and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.