Panthers' Michael Oher reportedly accused of assaulting an Uber driver

Panthers left tackle Michael Oher has reportedly been accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville last month. He was cited with misdemeanor assault.

WSOCTV.com, WKRN.com, and The Tennessean all reported the news about Oher, who is best known for the book and film "The Blind Side," which was based on his life. Oher also played for the Ravens and Titans.

According to The Tennessean, which described the incident below, the Uber driver accused Oher of pushing him and kicking him in the leg:

According to the police report, an Uber driver was taking Oher and four other friends to eat in downtown Nashville April 14 when Oher got into an argument with the driver, who Oher though was trying to collect a higher fare, the report said. On the way to their destination, two of the passengers needed to use the restroom, so the driver stopped at a Mapco on Eighth Avenue South. The driver got out to open the door for the rear passengers, and Oher stepped out of the vehicle to confront the driver, the officer reported. When the driver put his hands up toward Oher's face, the football player reportedly pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the leg, according to the report.

According to WSOCTV.com, Oher is scheduled to appear for booking on Monday.

"We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael," the Panthers told WSOCTV.com in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Due to his age (30), health and diminishing level of play, his future with the Panthers and in the NFL was already spotty heading into the 2017 season. Oher, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2009, appeared in just three games last year.

He has been stuck in the concussion protocol since September.