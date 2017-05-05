Mother-Daughter Look-a-like Winners - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mother-Daughter Look-a-like Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the 59News mother-daughter look-a-like contest.  Meagan Thomas of Hines, WV was the Grand Prize winner.  Mrs. Thomas receives a Tea-for-Two from the Pipestem Spa Event Center and Mountain Chalets.  She also won two Blenko Glass baskets and two Mother's Day keepsake coins from the Bronze Look.

The viewer favorite was Kristy Massie, the picture of she and her daughter Alexa received 229 votes during the contest.  They win the bragging rights for the most popular picture.  Thank you to everyone who submitted their pictures and all those who voted.

