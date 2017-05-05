UPDATE: NTSB And Yeager Officials Confirm Plan To Remove Wreckage

UPDATE:

Yeager Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre and staff met with the NTSB and Recovery Company and the aircraft manufacturer. The airport has outlined the following plan moving forward.

The Airport Airport Response Coordination Center, Operations Department and Maintenance Department will continue to provide support services to the NTSB. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is still providing site security and the Charleston Fire Department is keeping paramedics on the scene in case anyone is injured at the site.

After the NTSB finishes with the plane, the Recovery Company will begin to cut the plane in sections so that it can be removed. The sections will be lifted out by helicopter or crane. Those sections will be then be loaded onto flatbed tractor trailers for removal from the Airport. The removal process should begin Monday or Tuesday and will not affect airport operations.

UPDATE: According to Terry Sayre, Yeager Airport will be closed through at least Saturday morning after a cargo plane went off the runway, killing a man and a woman.

UPDATE: The two bodies have now been recovered after the deadly plane crash, according to Terry Sayre with Yeager Airport. 59 News has learned both victims are from West Virginia. Kent Carper with the Kanawha County Commission says the plane hit the runway sideways and rolled 150 feet down the hill.

UPDATE: Kanawha County EMS is reporting two people are dead after a cargo plane goes off the runway at Yeager Airport.

ORIGINAL: Our sister station WOWK in Charleston, WV has confirmed that Yeager Airport is shut down after a cargo plane went off the runway shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Friday (5/5/17).

According to the control tower, all air traffic is being diverted to other airports at this time. Multiple emergency crews are responding to the scene. No reports of injuries or fatalities are being made at this time.

Airport Road, Barlow Dr. Keystone Dr. are currently shutdown. Motorists can expect delays along Greenbrier Street as well.