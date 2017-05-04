The PMCCC Hosted the 28th Annual Shrimp Feast

Mercer and Princeton County residents enjoyed a special feast in Bluefield tonight.

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce treated the community to their 28th annual Shrimp Feast. The celebration included a large shrimp buffet, live music and a silent action.

For 27 years, head chef Charlie Whitaker, has prepared the shrimp with his homemade sauce. PMCCC's President, Robert Farley said the event could not be possible without all the committee, cooks and volunteers.

"This fundraiser is something that is not just helping us but it also for the community because they enjoy coming to it, so it is a win win for both the community and the chamber," Farley said.

Proceeds from the dinner go to support the Chamber of Commerce.




