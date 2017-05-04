The PMCCC Hosted the 28th Annual Shrimp Feast - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

The PMCCC Hosted the 28th Annual Shrimp Feast

Posted: Updated:

Mercer and Princeton County residents enjoyed a special feast in Bluefield tonight.

The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce treated the community to their 28th annual Shrimp Feast. The celebration included a large shrimp buffet, live music and a silent action. 

For 27 years, head chef Charlie Whitaker, has prepared the shrimp with his homemade sauce. PMCCC's President, Robert Farley said the event could not be possible without all the committee, cooks and volunteers. 

"This fundraiser is something that is not just helping us but it also for the community because they enjoy coming to it, so it is a win win for both the community and the chamber," Farley said. 

Proceeds from the dinner go to support the Chamber of Commerce.


 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.