Summers County Students Open Their Own Greenhouse

Students at Summers County created something beneficial to their campus. Some of its students just opened up their own greenhouse.

The Greenhouse sits directly behind the high school and it is completely run by students. One junior at Summers said the Greenhouse is a great hands on learning experience.

"It really teaches you skills like how to water your plants and planting, how to crop them and get your product out of it," Dalton Smith said.

The students are selling a variety of plants and flowers. Sales go towards their agriculture club and the Greenhouse.