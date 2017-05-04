Governor Jim Justice Hosts Flood Recovery Information Fair



In response to the devastating June floods last year, Governor Jim Justice has planned a series of recovery meetings for those impacted.



Thursday in White Sulphur Springs, several residents and local officials gathered at the Civic Center for a flood recovery information fair.

The event included representatives from FEMA, the military and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Commerce Secretary, Woody Thrasher was also on hand and spoke about the state receiving a 104 million- dollar grant from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) fund to help rebuild.

"We're talking about 15-hundred new housing units in the state of West Virginia, 300 of which will be tailored to the rental market in addition to that certain money will be targeted toward economic development as well as a variety of other issues to try and restore the heart of those community," Thrasher said.

Governor Jim Justice was scheduled to attend the meeting but couldn't due to circumstances from Thursday's special session.