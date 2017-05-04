Hinton's Second Saturdays Are Just Around the Corner - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hinton's Second Saturdays Are Just Around the Corner

 A fun new weekend series in Summers County is right around the corner. Second Saturday's in Hinton kicks off next Friday, May 12th.

This will be the only Friday of the event series. Food, music and other fun will be happening along Second Avenue in downtown Hinton. One member of the event committee is excited for all the activities. 

"It's gonna be great, there'll be some food vendors, a craft show, a car show," Megan Meador said. 

Second Saturday's events are always completely free and open to the public. They will take place every second Saturday from May through October.    

