Summers County High Recognizes College Bound Seniors

With the stroke of a pen, graduating seniors signed their names on letters of intent to continue their education during the fourth annual College Decision day in Summers County.



The event started here at the school and has spread to multiple high schools across the mountain state.

Principal Kari Vickers said the event is a replica of the National Signing Day for athletes



"That was the whole vision behind us starting that here is just to celebrate their decision to go to college and to further their education and

become the best productive citizens they can be," she said.



Tristan Nelson is the salutatorian and student body president. In the fall he'll be attending WVU Tech and plans to study Business Management to help carry on his family's grocery business.

"I look forward to meeting new people and finding myself and becoming independent its scary but its also exciting," he said.

For his proud father, Danny Nelson the moment was bittersweet.

"He's always topped out on anything he's ever done. He's been a 4.0 student since he's been in the first grade, I think it all starts how me and his mother raised him, we raised him in church," he said.

Students were not only recognized by their teachers and administration but also by their very own peers. Many of the seniors were awarded with financial aide scholarships for their achievements



"The scholarship award ceremony is comprised of our local clubs and organizations they are going to give out 30,000 to our graduating seniors," Vickers said.

