Kanawha County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office organized an under cover drug purchase in Smithers on Thursday. After the buy, officers arrested Tyrone Lanham, age 43, of Crown Hill.

Lanham was charged with the felony offenses of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance.

"Apparently Lanham not only sold the informant a large quantity of methamphetamine, he also sold a substantial amount of a counterfeit or fake controlled substance, representing this counterfeit controlled substance to also be methamphetamine," said Sheriff Fridley.

Lanham was arraigned in Fayette County and held in the Southern Regional Jail on the $45,000 bond.