Blocking Pattern Takes Over US

A big, blocking pattern is over the United States right now.

What you see in the first image is known as an Omega block. This is a term that meteorologists use to describe this specific type of jet-stream pattern, where we get stuck with the same weather over the course of a few days to a few weeks.

A big ridge has built up over the center of the United States. This ridge acts as a dam for the air; it holds this specific pattern in place.

If you look to the east coast, there is a trough overhead, or a big dip in the jet stream. When a trough is stuck overhead, we generally see inclement weather and gloomy conditions.

The second image shows a cut-off low pressure system in the jet stream. This is a complicated pattern which further enhances the dreary weather we see. A pattern like this helps to bring about rainy conditions and cloudy skies for an extended period of time.

With the ridge stuck in the middle of the country and a trough on either side, it is going to take a lot of energy to break this pattern. It looks like the pattern holds out for at least a week. The result will be temperatures below average through the Two Virginias, and rainy stretches - such as the one for May 4 to May 7 - that hold out for long periods of time.