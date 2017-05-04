Man arrested after striking vehicle carrying children in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A man was arrested in Kanawha County after he allegedly chased his girlfriend on I-64 and repeatedly stuck her vehicle, which contained two toddlers, multiple times.

Michael K. Hayes Jr., 31, of South Charleston, was arrested on Tuesday, May 4th, 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the West Virginia State Police and Nitro Police Department responded to the 54 mile marker area of I-64 in Dunbar after receiving a complaint involving a vehicle repeatedly striking another vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found Hayes and his girlfriend. Hayes's girlfriend told police that the two had gotten into an argument at the Charleston Town Center when she fled with his cell phone.

Hayes proceeded to chase his girlfriend along I-64 west and began striking her vehicle with his own, making her fearful for the safety of her two young children who were in the backseat of the car at time.

Officers observed heavy damage to the rear of Hayes's girlfriend's vehicle along with damage to the front of his vehicle.

Witness corroborated her statement regarding the risk of injury to her children, and Hayes was subsequently detained and arrested.

He is now facing charges of attempted malicious assault and two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or bodily injury.

Hayes was transported to South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash only bond.