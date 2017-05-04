National Day of Prayer Service Held In Princeton

A ceremony was held in Princeton on Thursday May 4, 2017 in honor of National Day of Prayer. 58 year old Cathy Stilwell said the National Day of Prayer means a lot to her. Stilwell said a nation that prays, is strong.

Stilwell said, "You can get together as a community and support each other and you can in public show that you believe in something higher and like an ultimate God."

Local pastors came together to pray for the government, schools, military families, and local churches. Scott Catron is a pastor and the president of the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association and said it feels good to have the freedom to pray.

Catron said, "I've traveled to a lot of third world nations where this would not be permissible. The average American doesn't even know how to appreciate this."

Catron said he hopes that this day will remind people that they need to rely on God.

Catron said, "We hope that this day will remind people that we need God. Without God we're in big trouble. We can't just rely on politicians. We can't rely on our prosperity. God is the one that got us where we're at and he's the one that will keep us where we're at."

Stilwell said, "It's so important for us to pray for our nation and acknowledge God is in control."

Catron said another prayer service was held in the evening at Willowbrook Baptist Church.