Silver Alert issued for elderly missing man

State Troopers in Virginia are asking for help from the community to find a man who has been missing from the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. Wallace Newell, Jr., 74, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on April 28, 2017. Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

Newell stands 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 190-pounds. He was wearing a purple or red short sleeve T-shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers. He was also wearing a blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt. Newell was driving a white Oldsmobile Bravado with Virginia license plate FKL7870.

Anyone with information on Mr. Newell's location is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166