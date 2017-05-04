Silver Alert issued for elderly missing man - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Silver Alert issued for elderly missing man

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

State Troopers in Virginia are asking for help from the community to find a man who has been missing from the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.  Wallace Newell, Jr., 74, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on April 28, 2017.  Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

Newell stands 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 190-pounds.  He was wearing a purple or red short sleeve T-shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers.  He was also wearing a blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.  Newell was driving a white Oldsmobile Bravado with Virginia license plate FKL7870.

Anyone with information on Mr. Newell's location is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.