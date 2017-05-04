West Virginia couples wins $1 Million

One West Virginia couple from Shinnston bought the winning ticket at a Go Mart last Saturday. Tim and Jo Varca were shocked when they learned their Powerball ticket was the lucky winner.

“I put the ticket in my truck, actually the floor of my truck, and didn’t check it until Sunday,” Tim said. “I saw where I matched three and then four and then five, but I did not know how much that was worth. The whole time I was thinking it might be a $100, so I typed in the computer “how much is a match 5 win” and I saw $1 million...and I turned white. I got her (Jo) out of bed and she didn’t believe me. Then we both went down stairs and she turned white. We are still in shock, but it is a great feeling.”

The Varca's ticket was the only one in the country to match all five numbers. The numbers were 22-23-24-45-62 and the Powerball was 5.

“I let the computer pick the numbers. I play off and on and probably haven’t spent but a hundred dollars on it in my life,” Tim said.

The Varca's are the second couple from West Virginia to win the match-5 Powerball this year. Tommy and Martha Robinson of Princeton claimed a $2 million win back in January.