West Virginia couple arrested in Florida

A high speed chase in Sarasota County, Florida leads to the arrest of two people from West Virginia. Deputies spotted a maroon minivan with North Carolina tags at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The license plate did not match the vehicle and when officers attempted to pull the van over, the driver led them on a chase that reached dangerous speeds. In the interest of safety for other motorists, deputies stopped chasing the van, but were able to track the couple down at a local elementary school about an hour later.

Brandy Jo Neal, 34, of Belva, WV in Fayette County and Wesley Hudnall, 30, of St. Albans, WV were arrested. Hudnall told investigators that he has had the van since his sister reported it stolen on April 24. He added that Ms. Neal had given him the license plate.

Neal and Hudnall are both charged with trespassing on school property with a weapon, grand theft auto and using a tag not assigned to the vehicle. Hudnall is also facing charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.