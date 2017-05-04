MARINES: Local Educators See What it Takes at Parris Island

Only a few times a year, opens its gates to educators for an inside look at what it takes to become a US Marine. It's all part of the U.S. Marines Corps Educators Workshop. In part one of our series, we're following a local educator and athletic director on his experience at boot camp.

For three days teachers from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky got a taste of what young men and women go through to earn the title of Marine.

It's all part of the Marine Corps Educators Workshop. A 16 week program that brings teachers from across the country to Parris Island, South Carolina, where men and women endure rigorous training to join the few and the proud.

One of the educators in the workshop is Woodrow Wilson High School Athletic Director Tim Carrico.

"Since I've been here, I've gained a new respect for all of the men and women who go through all of the training that they have to go through," Carrico said.

That training is something he experienced first-hand. During the workshop, educators learn the same skills recruits experience on their first few days on the island.

Everything from push ups, to target practice and rapelling.

""I didn't want to [rappel]," Carrico said. "I was scared to death. But after I did it one time, I ran back up the steps to do it a second time. It was a little intimidating, but I was real glad I was able to do it."

Carrico isn't a veteran, but he grew up hearing stories of boot camp from his father, Robert Carrico, who served during World War II as a high-speed radio operator in a U.S. Army Amphibious Unit.

He was awarded three Bronze Stars while stationed in the Southwest Pacific. Tim Carrico said the trip has given him a new understanding of his father's story.

"I've heard all my life my dad tell me some of the funny stories that he went through in his boot camp," Carrico said. "It's stories of that sort that I've listened to him talk about. I was glad that I was able to see just a little bit of what he went through as well."

All month long 59 News will be taking you inside Parris Island for an inside look at what recruits go through to become a Marine.