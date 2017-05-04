Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip is to step down from public lif - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip is to step down from public life

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:  Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall.

ORIGINAL: LONDON (AP) — A Buckingham Palace official tells The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but that there is "no cause for concern."

The official spoke Thursday after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Both appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

The official, who spoke to the AP only on condition of anonymity, said household meetings are called from time to time.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.