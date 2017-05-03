New "Little Free Library" Grand Opening in Bluefield

One local volunteer committee held the grand opening of a new library for kids. The Recreational Trails Committee at The Bluefield City helped put together a "little free library" for kids in the community.

The library is along the Family Friendly Trail in the park. With the help of Boy Scout troop 252, there is a designated reading area as well as a book house for kids to take or bring books to enjoy.

Mickey Pellillo, with the Recreational Trails Committee, said she hope this gives parents more chances to learn with their kids.

"It'll help the families have things to do together, they will get some exercise and enjoy nature, so we are really thrilled to have this here," Pellillo said.

Pallillo added that without the help of Scout Troop 252, the library would not have been possible.

"I thought it was great, it was just this park needed, it is another way for kids to come and enjoy the trails," Jacques Chasse, Scout Troop 252, said.

Families are encouraged to donate books to the library. Kids are also free to take a book home.