West Virginia coal, gas taxes show ongoing industry uptick

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's tax collections from coal and natural gas production have continued climbing in April, exceeding budget estimates by almost $11 million and prompting state officials to predict an energy sector uptick continuing into next year.

They say the gain in mineral extraction tax receipts comes from a 60 percent increase in natural gas prices from a year ago and 19 percent increase in the state's coal production since Jan. 1.

State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy says April tax collections overall were $58 million below the estimate, largely reflecting lower income tax return payments from lower 2016 earnings.

Deputy Secretary Mark Muchow adds that payroll tax withholding is up, showing income increases that should be reflected in next year's tax returns.

