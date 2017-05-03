New River Students Showcase Their Skills - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New River Students Showcase Their Skills

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
GHENT -

Students at New River Community and Technical College showcased their skills.

The college held it's annual Technology Expo today (5/3).

Graduates in different programs like the line service, welding, automotive technology, and information technology showed off all the skills they learned.

Instructors in these programs said this is a great achievement. "Employees come in looking to give these guys jobs and I'm proud to say we had more employers than students to give," said a line instructor, Donald Walter.

New River Community and Technical College is accepting applications for programs that begin this August.

