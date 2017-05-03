Therapy Horses Visit Students at Bradley - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Therapy Horses Visit Students at Bradley

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BRADLEY -

Students at Bradley Elementary School got a hands-on learning experience with therapeutic horses.

The Beyond Wishes Program based out of Summers County brought a mini horse to a 5th grade classroom.

Students got the chance to ask questions and learn all about what these horses do. The program brings horses to nursing homes and rehab centers as a form a therapy.

"It's very important to the kids and schools, you don't always get to see a horse in school especially inside the classroom. They're full of questions and very curious," said a Member of Beyond Wishes, Windle Mcquaig.

This was the first visit of the season and with help from grant money the program hopes to visit other schools.

