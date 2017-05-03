Body Identified in Crab Orchard

Raleigh County Sheriff's Department identified a dead body in the Crab Orchard area Tuesday, May 3. "Last night my husband was watching and all kinds of sheriffs and state cops was going by," said a Crab Orchard Resident, Bobbi Garten.

What was a typical Tuesday night turned into a terrifying discovery after two boys on ATV's came across a dead body in the wooded area off of Cleveland School Road.

"It used to be you had no troubles at all now you turn around and something's happening," said Garten.

As a resident who lives just down the road from where the body of 38 year-old Jason McNeely was found dead, she said times are changing. "It's getting a lot worse out here than what it's used to be," said Garten.

As a long time resident in the area, Garten said what used to be a safe area for her grandchildren is becoming no stranger to drug related crimes. "It's getting scary, that makes the second in the last few months," said Garten.

It's in the wooded area where that dead body was found and now deputies are investigating what exactly happened? "We don't know for sure, but he was sent to the state medical examiner," said Lt. M.A. McCray.

Deputies said it appeared there was no trauma to McNeely's body, making them believe it could be drug related.

"It is an area of some drug activity, there's evidence of that laying around in different areas, needles and different things," said McCray.

Wednesday morning, May 3, McNeely's body was sent to the state medical examiner to have an autopsy performed. Now deputies are waiting to hear the answer as to what the cause of his death was.