New Turf Now Being Installed At Mitchell Stadium

New turf is being installed at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Parks and Recreation Director Charles Ridlehuber said the new turf cost more than $400,000. He said the field will be ready for play this fall. We are told it's the same product that's being installed in the Atlanta Falcons' stadium. The new field will meet both high school and college standards.

Ridlehuber said, "It was at the end of its life. We had our old turf was here for 10 years. It was time to be replaced. This is actually a better product. Hopefully we'll get a few more years out of it with the amount of play this field gets. It's much needed."

The new turf is expected to be finished within 2 to 3 weeks. The installation process began on Monday May 1, 2017.