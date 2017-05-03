Mount View High School Football Players Sign with Local Universities

Mount View High School athletes will remember this day for the rest of their lives.

It was signing day for a pair of their standout football players.

Senior wide receiver Jaquane Imes said he's accepting a football scholarship at Glenville State College. His teammate, Steven Brown is signing with Concord University.

The two were key pieces of Mount View High's football team this season.

"It's great," Brown said. "Great for me and my family. I'm just trying to succeed in life."

"I've been working hard my whole life just to get to this point," Imes told 59News. "But I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my coaches, my parents showing me how to be on and off the field."

Imes put together an impressive career as a receiver at Mount View High School. He hauled in more than 1,000 total yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brown was all over the field during his time at Mount View, playing defensive end, tight end and full back.

