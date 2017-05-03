Mercer County Business Back Open After Major Storm Damage Back In March

A business in Mercer County is now back up and running after experiencing major storm damage. D's and P's Variety is now back open after the roof of the business was blown off back in March of 2017. Co-owner Pat Blankenship said they are partially open Monday through Friday now. On Wednesday May 3, 2017 Pat, who didn't want to go on camera, was appreciating the new roof.

Pat said, "Feels fantastic. It's just a whole different feeling. We looked at the roof and it was laying across the power lines and no roof on our building. Then here, we have a roof back on our building. We're just so thankful to everybody in the community for the people that worked on the roof. It's just amazing."

They had a soft re-opening about a week ago.

Pat said, "It's a great feeling. It gives us pride to know that you can come back no matter how the struggle gets and how hard it gets. You can find a way back just keep praying."

The family owned business has been around for more than 10 years and offers furniture, baby items,and jewelry. Pat's husband, Co-owner Douglas Blankenship said they had about $5,000 worth of damage from the March storm.

Douglas said, "After the storm ripped our top off the building, a lot of water damage got inside, damaged a lot of stuff. Now, we got a lot of it cleaned up, still trying to get it back to 100 percent. Right now we are back in operation."

They plan to have a grand opening on June 1, 2017.

