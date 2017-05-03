State Troopers in Welch Receive Life Saving Technology

State Police in McDowell County now have a tool that can save lives.

The National Fraternal Order of Police donated an automated external defibrillator to the Welch detachment. These machines are also called AEDs. They can send a shock to the heart to treat a heart attack.

"It'll allow us to give a faster response while we're waiting for EMS or an ambulance," Sgt. R.A. Daniel of the State Police Welch Detachment said. "So it aids the county as well as the officers in the event there's an issue with an officer. We have that capability as well."

Troopers in our area aren't the only law enforcement to get a new AED.

The Fraternal Order of Police is giving them out to other police departments across the nation.

